Dr. Neelima Ravi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelima Ravi, MD
Overview
Dr. Neelima Ravi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tallahassee, FL.
Dr. Ravi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Capital Health Plan Inc1491 Governors Square Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (850) 523-7210
-
2
FSU Internal Medicine Residency Program at TMH1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravi?
She listened to my health issues and provided effective treatment. Her staff was also excellent.
About Dr. Neelima Ravi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1992051973
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravi works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.