Overview

Dr. Neelima Paladugu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital - Dallas, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Paladugu works at CHRISTUS Health in Tyler, TX with other offices in Longview, TX and Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.