Overview

Dr. Neelima Katragadda, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Andhra Med Coll and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Katragadda works at Commonwealth OB/GYN Specialists - Forest Ave in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.