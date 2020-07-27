Dr. Neelima Denduluri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denduluri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelima Denduluri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelima Denduluri, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Denduluri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rebecca Fisher8503 Arlington Blvd, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 208-4089
-
2
Virginia Cancer Specialists- Arlington1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 170, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 894-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denduluri?
Dr Denduluri cares for her patients health and well being. She is thorough in her work, she asks questions and listens carefully. She explains conditions, options, alternative solutions and makes sure I understand the selection. Although she has a very busy schedule, she gives me enough time to provide feedback.
About Dr. Neelima Denduluri, MD
- Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861698946
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute
- Georgetown Med School
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Lousiana State University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denduluri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denduluri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denduluri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denduluri works at
Dr. Denduluri has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denduluri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denduluri speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Denduluri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denduluri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denduluri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denduluri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.