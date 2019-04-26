Dr. Neelima Chintapalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chintapalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelima Chintapalli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelima Chintapalli, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center, Claiborne Memorial Medical Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Chintapalli works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christus Shumpert Cncr Trmt Ctr1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 681-4138
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Claiborne Memorial Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chintapalli?
I have been seeing Dr. Chintapalli for 5 years for treatment of cancer. She is very good to listen to all my concerns and address them, or let me know where I can go to get them addressed. I recommend her over other Oncologists/Hematologists that I have had.
About Dr. Neelima Chintapalli, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013108141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chintapalli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chintapalli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chintapalli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chintapalli works at
Dr. Chintapalli has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chintapalli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chintapalli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chintapalli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chintapalli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chintapalli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.