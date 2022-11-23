Dr. Neelesh Nundkumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nundkumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelesh Nundkumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Neelesh Nundkumar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neelesh Nundkumar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1417262692
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nundkumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nundkumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nundkumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nundkumar has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nundkumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Nundkumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nundkumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nundkumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nundkumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.