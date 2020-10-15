Dr. Neelesh Mehendale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehendale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelesh Mehendale, MD
Overview
Dr. Neelesh Mehendale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Mehendale works at
Locations
-
1
Ent Associates of Texas4401 Coit Rd Ste 411, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-7654
-
2
Wellness Framily Health Center6717 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 140, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (972) 731-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist McKinney Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehendale?
I am SO happy that I found Dr. Mehendale! He listened to my concerns and knew how to address the issues without hesitancy. He's sharp and patient centered. I am looking forward to working with him! Two thumbs up!
About Dr. Neelesh Mehendale, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235134271
Education & Certifications
- Ut Swstn Med Ctr
- Parkland Hosp Ut Swstn
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Massachusetts Institure Of Technology
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehendale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehendale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehendale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehendale works at
Dr. Mehendale has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehendale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehendale speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehendale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehendale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehendale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehendale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.