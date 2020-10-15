Overview

Dr. Neelesh Mehendale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist McKinney Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Mehendale works at ENT Assocs Tex in Frisco, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.