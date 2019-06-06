See All Oncologists in Manteca, CA
Dr. Neelesh Bangalore, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neelesh Bangalore, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Manteca, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Manteca, Mark Twain Medical Center, St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Bangalore works at Champaign Dental Group in Manteca, CA with other offices in San Andreas, CA, Tracy, CA, Stockton, CA and Lodi, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Champaign Dental Group
    300 Northgate Dr, Manteca, CA 95336 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 665-4782
    Mark Twain Cancer Treatment and Cancer Care
    700 Mountain Ranch Rd Ste B, San Andreas, CA 95249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 466-2626
    San Joaquin Hematology Oncology A PC
    4600 S Tracy Blvd Ste 108, Tracy, CA 95377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 839-9115
    Stockton Hematology Oncology Med Group
    2626 N California St Ste B, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 466-2626
    Harvey Hashimoto MD
    801 S Ham Ln Ste S, Lodi, CA 95242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 366-2616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital Of Manteca
  • Mark Twain Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Medical Center Stockton
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Anemia
Biopsy
Blood Disorders
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Dr. Bangalore was excellent. I felt he really cared about my issue and was very thorough, yet very kind. I was also very impressed with his office staff. He answered all my questions and explained things in a way I could completely understand.
    Mary Minium in Stockton , CA — Jun 06, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Neelesh Bangalore, MD
    About Dr. Neelesh Bangalore, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / SETH GORDHANDAS SUNDERHAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neelesh Bangalore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Bangalore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bangalore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bangalore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bangalore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bangalore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

