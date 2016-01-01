Overview

Dr. Neelangani Desoyza, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Desoyza works at Spring Ob/Gyn PC in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Englewood, NJ and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.