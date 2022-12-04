Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doolabh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Doolabh works at
Locations
-
1
M Dean Jacoby MD PA5939 Harry Hines Blvd Ste 935, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthcare USA
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doolabh?
Dr. Doolabh performed a mini-thoracotomy aortic valve replacement (AVR) for my severe, type 1 bicuspid AS valve. Surgery was performed on a Friday and I was released on Monday. I recovered quickly and immediately had more energy. This was the most complicated medical procedure I have ever had and yet it was the easiest to recover from. I can't say enough about what a great experience I had. Dr. Doolabh’s staff is excellent and made the whole process simple and efficient. The hospital staff that supported Dr. Doolabh provided excellent surgical, ICU and post-op care. I am extremely grateful for his superior cardiothoracic surgical skills and his ability to perform this complex heart procedure with such exceptional results. Thank you Dr. Doolabh for giving me the gift of more time with my family.
About Dr. Neelan Doolabh, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1598789117
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doolabh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doolabh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doolabh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doolabh works at
Dr. Doolabh has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doolabh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Doolabh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doolabh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doolabh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doolabh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.