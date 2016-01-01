Dr. Neelam Gupta, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelam Gupta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mount Pocono, PA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI.
Aspen Dental3257 Route 940, Mount Pocono, PA 18344 Directions (844) 225-9802
- Dentistry
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1679751853
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.