Dr. Neelakantam Jolepalem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neelakantam Jolepalem, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jolepalem works at
Locations
Oakland Psychiatric Associates, PC5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 380, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 335-4010
Donald R Bradley43700 Woodward Ave Ste 301, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 335-4010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jolepolem has been seeing me for my 24/7 migraine since 2016. He is the BEST doctor I have ever had in my life. He prescribed me a medication my pain doctor, my regular PC & neurologist even refused to prescribe (an MAOI antidepressant). He listened to my concerns & understood my pain. I would never trade going any where else but Dr. Jolepolem! His staff is also very nice.
About Dr. Neelakantam Jolepalem, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1861509093
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
