Dr. Neela Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neela Shukla, MD
Overview
Dr. Neela Shukla, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Destrehan, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Shukla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dr. Neela J Shukla - MD3 Storehouse Ln Ste B, Destrehan, LA 70047 Directions (985) 764-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shukla?
About Dr. Neela Shukla, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1831279504
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / N.H.L. MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.