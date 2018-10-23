Overview

Dr. Neela Patel, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Patel works at UT Health San Antonio in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.