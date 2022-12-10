Dr. Neel Sodha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Sodha, MD
Overview
Dr. Neel Sodha, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Sodha works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Office2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 274-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sodha?
Dr Sodha saved my life. I was rushed to Kent hospital at 3am in November 2019 for an issue unrelated To my heart. Later it was found to be sepsis. While at Kent they did a catscan and discovered I had a ruptured aortic aneurysm. I was rushed to R.I Hospital and woke up in the operating room. Dr Sodha was standing over me telling me I had ruptured my aorta and he was going to do open heart surgery. He added I may not wake up. After a 9 hour surgery and 40 days in the cardiac unit. I went home for Christmas a 55 year old man and I was able to spend the holidays with my dad who went every day to the hospital and sat with me. Dr sodha came in my hospital room every day and spoke with my dad and me. I got to spend that Christmas and last Christmas with my dad thanks to Dr dodhs. Sadly my dad passed this February. I owe my life to Dr Sodha , to me he was and is an Angel.
About Dr. Neel Sodha, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1841258605
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodha works at
Dr. Sodha has seen patients for Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.