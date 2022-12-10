See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Providence, RI
Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neel Sodha, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Sodha works at University Cardiovascular Surgical Associates, Inc. in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Office
    2 Dudley St, Providence, RI 02905 (401) 274-7546

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Treatment frequency



Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Thoracentesis
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aortic Diseases
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Barrett's Esophagus
Burn Injuries
Cardiac Tamponade
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration
Endocarditis
Endovascular Repair of Aorta
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Heart Defect Repair
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Inguinal Hernia
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lung Removal, Open
Maze Procedure
Mediastinal Tumors
Mitral Valve Surgery
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Thymectomy
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pulmonary Embolism
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Rib Fracture
Secondary Hypertension
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thymomas
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tracheal Surgery
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Umbilical Hernia
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Assist Device
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Steven J Ricci — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Neel Sodha, MD

    Specialties
    Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1841258605
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neel Sodha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sodha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sodha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sodha works at University Cardiovascular Surgical Associates, Inc. in Providence, RI. View the full address on Dr. Sodha’s profile.

    Dr. Sodha has seen patients for Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sodha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

