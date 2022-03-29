Dr. Neel Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neel Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manassas, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Carient Heart & Vascular - Manassas Office8100 Ashton Ave Ste 200, Manassas, VA 20109 Directions (877) 415-4116
-
2
Carient Heart & Vascular - Warrenton Office559 Frost Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (877) 415-4116
Hospital Affiliations
- Fauquier Hospital
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr Shah spent a lot of time asking questions and truly listening to my responses. He made me feel very comfortable and I left his office feeling confident about our plan forward.
About Dr. Neel Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1710129515
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.