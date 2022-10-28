Overview

Dr. Neel Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Northwest Cancer Center in Dyer, IN with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.