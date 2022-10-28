Dr. Neel Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Shruti Singh1001 CALUMET AVE, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 924-8178
Northwest Oncology10110 Donald S Powers Dr Ste 101B, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 924-8178Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Munster
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
I picked Dr. Shah because he is from Rush and he was able to get my advanced stage melanoma into remission without chemotherapy.
Oncology
English
NPI: 1356508915
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of Illinois-Chicago
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Hematology
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
