Overview

Dr. Neel Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tracy, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St John's Med College India and is affiliated with Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at PremierCare Physicians in Tracy, CA with other offices in Manteca, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.