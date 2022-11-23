See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chillicothe, OH
Dr. Neel Patel, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (3)
Overview

Dr. Neel Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Adena Bone and Joint in Chillicothe, OH with other offices in Circleville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adena Health Pavilion
    4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-4598
  2. 2
    Adena Health Center - Circleville
    140 Morris Rd, Circleville, OH 43113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 779-4598

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh

Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neel Patel, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1740695212
    Education & Certifications

    • Joint Implant Surgeons, New Albany, OH
    • New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
