Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neel Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Neel Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adena Health Pavilion4437 State Route 159 Ste G15, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-4598
-
2
Adena Health Center - Circleville140 Morris Rd, Circleville, OH 43113 Directions (740) 779-4598
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr Patel repaired my knee after my first surgery from another surgeon didn’t go well. Dr Patel, repaired my knee. I wasn’t sure Id walk again. I am walking and returned to work! He is great! His knowledge and bedside manner are stellar! He explained everything on every visit! He listened to me and answered my questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Neel Patel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1740695212
Education & Certifications
- Joint Implant Surgeons, New Albany, OH
- New York Medical College Westchester Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.