Dr. Neel Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neel Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Mercy Hospital and Medical Center2525 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (312) 567-5433
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding. Explains everything to you in ver easy to understand terms. I had my left nostril cauterized today. Never felt the needle numbing me or the device that cauterized me. He did a great job.
About Dr. Neel Patel, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1700102332
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Deafness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
