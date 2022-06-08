Overview

Dr. Neel Patel, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Hospital And Medical Center Chicago and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Hawkes Clinic in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Tinnitus and Deafness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.