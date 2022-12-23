Overview

Dr. Neel Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas.



Dr. Patel works at Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Tatum Blvd in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Seborrheic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.