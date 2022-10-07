Overview

Dr. Neel Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saba University School Of Medicine|University of South Florida and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital and Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Patel works at Central Florida Heart Care in Maitland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.