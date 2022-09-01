See All Urologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Neel Parekh, MD

Urology
4 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Neel Parekh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.

Dr. Parekh works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Varicocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 (216) 445-4096
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Medina Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicocele Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Diagnosis and Management Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Rezum System for BPH Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicle Disorders Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Implants Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Testosterone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 01, 2022
    Dr. Parekh knew my entire history before walking in the door. Very impressed.
    — Sep 01, 2022
    About Dr. Neel Parekh, MD

    Urology
    English
    1164765277
    Education & Certifications

    Cleveland Clinic Fdntn
    Cleveland Clinic - Akron General
    Northeastern Ohio University / College of Medicine
    Dr. Neel Parekh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parekh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parekh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parekh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parekh works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Parekh’s profile.

    Dr. Parekh has seen patients for Varicocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parekh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Parekh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parekh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parekh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parekh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

