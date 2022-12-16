Overview

Dr. Neel Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Center for Comprehensive Spine Care in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.