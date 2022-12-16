Dr. Neel Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neel Mehta, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Center for Comprehensive Spine Care240 E 59th St, New York, NY 10022 Directions
Pain Management West Side2315 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mehta is an amazing physician. He is skilled at what he does and his bedside manner is nothing less than exceptional. I came to him in serious pain and he has like magic, made the pain go from a 9 to a 2. I highly recommend him to anyone needing pain management.
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760641161
- Tri-Institution Weill Cornell Pain Medicine Fellowship
- Weill-Cornell Department of Anesthesia
- Caritas Carney Hosp Tufts University Sch of Med
- Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts Univ School Med|Tufts University School Of Medicine|Tufts University School of Medicine
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
216 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.