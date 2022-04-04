See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Neel Kumar, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (177)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Dr. Neel Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Triad Eye Institute in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ectropion of Eyelid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Triad Eye Institute
    Triad Eye Institute
6827 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133
(918) 252-2020

  Hillcrest Medical Center

Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Bell's Palsy
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis
Exophoria
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Lazy Eye
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Thyroid Disease
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 04, 2022
    He was very personable and friendly! A pleasant and professional person. Looking forward to my procedure.
    — Apr 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neel Kumar, MD

    Ophthalmology
    13 years of experience
    English
    • 1306163514
    Medical Education: UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
