Dr. Neel Kumar, MD
Overview
Dr. Neel Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
Locations
Locations
Triad Eye Institute6827 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 252-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He was very personable and friendly! A pleasant and professional person. Looking forward to my procedure.
About Dr. Neel Kumar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1306163514
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Ectropion of Eyelid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.