Dr. Neel Joshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Joshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Neel Joshi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from MAYO TECHNICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
-
1
General Surgery Medical Offices West- Cedars Sinai Health System8635 W 3rd St Ste 870W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-0289
-
2
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 967-1884Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
3
Joel Zisk M.d. Incorporated8631 W 3rd St Ste 710E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-0289
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joshi?
I was very impressed not only by Dr. Joshi's professionalism, but by his warm and personable demeanor. Dr. Joshi even called me to check in several days after my surgery (before post-op).
About Dr. Neel Joshi, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1437318946
Education & Certifications
- MAYO TECHNICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi works at
Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Joshi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.