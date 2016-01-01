Dr. Neel Dixit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dixit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neel Dixit, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neel Dixit, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in New York, NY. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Dixit works at
Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 746-2596
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neel Dixit, MD
- Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- English
- 1063738805
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
- Wake Forest University School of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dixit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dixit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dixit works at
Dr. Dixit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dixit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dixit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dixit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.