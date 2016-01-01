See All Electrodiagnostic Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Neel Dixit, MD

Electrodiagnostic Medicine
Dr. Neel Dixit, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in New York, NY. They graduated from Wake Forest University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.

Dr. Dixit works at Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine At Lower Manhattan
    156 William St, New York, NY 10038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality

Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Neel Dixit, MD

    Specialties
    Electrodiagnostic Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1063738805
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    Residency
    University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Internship
    University Of California, Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Wake Forest University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
