Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD
Overview
Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Locations
Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery7190 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 675-3240
Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 282, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 737-3808
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am extremely pleased with Dr. Dhudshia's life saving work in performing coronary bypass surgery on my heart. He is an excellent communicator. He personally saw me in the hospital a few times each day I was there. Dr. Dhudshia treated me with respect and makes you feel like family. I absolutely recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1811975642
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas
Dr. Dhudshia works at
