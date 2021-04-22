See All General Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.

Dr. Dhudshia works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery
    7190 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 675-3240
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular Surgery of Southern Nevada
    5320 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 282, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 737-3808

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 22, 2021
    I am extremely pleased with Dr. Dhudshia's life saving work in performing coronary bypass surgery on my heart. He is an excellent communicator. He personally saw me in the hospital a few times each day I was there. Dr. Dhudshia treated me with respect and makes you feel like family. I absolutely recommend him without hesitation.
    DT — Apr 22, 2021
    About Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1811975642
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tennessee
    Residency
    • Fletcher Allen Hospital of Vermont
    Internship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas
