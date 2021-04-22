Overview

Dr. Neel Dhudshia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Dhudshia works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.