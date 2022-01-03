Overview

Dr. Neel Dharia, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Med College and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Dharia works at Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.