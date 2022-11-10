Overview

Dr. Neel Amin, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. Amin works at Schrier Family Chiropractic in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.