Overview

Dr. Neeka Sanders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Sanders works at Sanders Clinic For Women PA in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.