Dr. Neeka Sanders, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeka Sanders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
1
Sanders Clinic for Women PA1041 S Madison St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-4920
2
North Mississippi Medical Centers Rehabilitation Institute830 S Gloster St, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 377-4960
- 3 495 S Gloster St Ste M2, Tupelo, MS 38801 Directions (662) 844-8754
Hospital Affiliations
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanders has always been a very thorough and patient doctor. After driving almost 3 hours to consult with her, I was highly pleased with the service that was rendered by her and her staff on today. I am at ease knowing there are more options concerning my situation before jumping straight to surgery. Thanks Doc ?
About Dr. Neeka Sanders, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1922067107
Education & Certifications
- Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Mississippi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.