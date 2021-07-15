Overview

Dr. Neeharika Makani, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Makani works at Texas Breast Specialists in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.