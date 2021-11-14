Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Durakovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Christian Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Center for Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl # 11A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-7509
Missouri Baptist Medical Center3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 380C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 362-7509
Christian Hospital11125 Dunn Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63136 Directions (314) 362-7509
Barnes West County1044 N Mason Rd Ste L20, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 362-7509
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Can’t feel thankful and fortunate enough to have Dr. Durakovic as my surgeon. From consult to pre op to surgery and post op. He was on top of everything! Very confident, empathetic and great listener. He explained everything in a way I understood things. I was never worried under his care. I highly recommend Dr. Durakovic!
About Dr. Nedim Durakovic, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1235492372
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univserity In Saint Louis
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
