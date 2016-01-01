Dr. Nedhi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nedhi Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Nedhi Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Westside Gastroenterology Consultants100 Hospital Ln Ste 100, Danville, IN 46122 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Nedhi Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Female
- 1477948529
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for HIV Screening, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.