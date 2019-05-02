Overview

Dr. Nedal Mejalli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Mejalli works at Cudahy Physician Associates in Milwaukee, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.