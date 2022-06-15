See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Neda Shamie, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neda Shamie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.

Dr. Shamie works at Maloney Vision Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Maloney Vision Institute
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 900, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 208-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LAC + USC Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 15, 2022
    I opted for the Light Adjustable Lens mini-monovision at the recommendation of Dr Shamie. She simulated how the reading eye and distance eye would see in the office. After the surgery I had 3 follow up treatments with the UV laser to tweak the power of the lens in each eye. After being very fastidious about wearing the UV protecting glasses until the final lock-in treatment I was told that my lenses had the latest ActiveShield coating that is not sensitive to ambient light UV levels so maybe the glasses were not needed. No big deal. I am thrilled with the outcome. I'm an optics scientist so very knowledgeable about lenses and tealuze that the distance eye settled at about +0.75 but that slightly-off distance focus would probably not be noticed by most people. The readng eye wound up with best focus at just a little closer than arms length
    Harvey — Jun 15, 2022
    About Dr. Neda Shamie, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396837282
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Internship
    • Harbor UCLA
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neda Shamie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shamie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shamie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shamie works at Maloney Vision Institute in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shamie’s profile.

    Dr. Shamie has seen patients for Keratitis and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

