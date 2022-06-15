Overview

Dr. Neda Shamie, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with LAC + USC Medical Center.



Dr. Shamie works at Maloney Vision Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.