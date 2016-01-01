Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nosrati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. Dr. Nosrati completed a residency at University of Texas Medical Branch. She currently practices at Tony Nguyen, MD and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nosrati is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Village Dermatology7575 San Felipe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 952-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Female
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Baylor Coll of Med
- UT Austin
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Nosrati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nosrati.
