Overview

Dr. Neda Nosrati, MD is a dermatologist in Houston, TX. Dr. Nosrati completed a residency at University of Texas Medical Branch. She currently practices at Tony Nguyen, MD and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Nosrati is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Village Dermatology
    7575 San Felipe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 952-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Commercial Insurance Company
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Mutual of Omaha
  • PHCS
  • UnitedHealthCare

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 14 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Persian and Spanish
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1043470297
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Texas Medical Branch
Internship
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Medical Education
  • Baylor Coll of Med
Undergraduate School
  • UT Austin
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
