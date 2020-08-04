Dr. Neda Nikbakht, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nikbakht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Nikbakht, PHD
Overview
Dr. Neda Nikbakht, PHD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Nikbakht works at
Locations
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Took my daughter to Dr. Nikbakht's keloid clinic for keloids on her earlobes. Others wanted to cut them off, but she offered her cryotherapy. It worked wonderfully, and after several visits, the keloids are gone! Dr. Nikbakht is a great doctor with a great manner, and I cannot recommend her highly enough.
About Dr. Neda Nikbakht, PHD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nikbakht has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nikbakht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nikbakht has seen patients for Acne, Itchy Skin and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nikbakht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
273 patients have reviewed Dr. Nikbakht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nikbakht.
