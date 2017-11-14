Overview

Dr. Neda Mehr, MD is a Dermatologist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca Irvine Ca Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Mehr works at LLU Internal Med/Endocrinology in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.