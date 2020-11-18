Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hidarilak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD
Overview
Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Hidarilak works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Neuroscience Center1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5561
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hidarilak was very thorough on my first visit. She gave me more insight on PD than what my previous physician gave me. Her level of caring was impressive.
About Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- English
- 1750606497
Education & Certifications
- Uab Hospital
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hidarilak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hidarilak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hidarilak works at
Dr. Hidarilak has seen patients for Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hidarilak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hidarilak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hidarilak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hidarilak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hidarilak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.