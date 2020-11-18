See All Neurologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Hidarilak works at Tulane Neuroscience Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Tulane Neuroscience Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 (504) 988-5561

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dystonia
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sudoscan
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tic Disorders
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anterior Horn Disease
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Palsy
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Herniated Disc
Huntington's Disease
Hypertensive Encephalopathy
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Pseudobulbar Affect
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syphilis Infections
Torticollis
Tourette's Syndrome
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Dr. Hidarilak was very thorough on my first visit. She gave me more insight on PD than what my previous physician gave me. Her level of caring was impressive.
    Robert Snell — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Neda Hidarilak, MD

    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    • English
    • 1750606497
    Education & Certifications

    • Uab Hospital
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
    • Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    • Neurology
