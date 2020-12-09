Dr. Neda Heidari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Heidari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neda Heidari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with USC School of Med
Dr. Heidari works at
Locations
Neda Heidari, MD., Inc.168 N Brent St Ste 403, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 744-2144
Mousseli Chiropractic Corp.1801 Solar Dr Ste 165, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 973-0919Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr heidari and crews were awesome. They were polite and caring
About Dr. Neda Heidari, MD
- Neurology
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1003028556
Education & Certifications
- USC School of Med
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heidari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heidari has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Heidari speaks Persian and Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.