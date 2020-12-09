See All Neurologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Neda Heidari, MD

Neurology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neda Heidari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They completed their fellowship with USC School of Med

Dr. Heidari works at NedaMedica Laser in Ventura, CA with other offices in Oxnard, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neda Heidari, MD., Inc.
    168 N Brent St Ste 403, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 744-2144
  2. 2
    Mousseli Chiropractic Corp.
    1801 Solar Dr Ste 165, Oxnard, CA 93030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 973-0919
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
  • St. John's Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Dec 09, 2020
    Dr heidari and crews were awesome. They were polite and caring
    joanne august — Dec 09, 2020
    About Dr. Neda Heidari, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003028556
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • USC School of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neda Heidari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Heidari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Heidari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Heidari has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heidari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heidari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heidari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

