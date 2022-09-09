Overview

Dr. Neda Frayha, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ellicott City, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Frayha works at Ascension Saint Agnes Primary Care Ellicott City in Ellicott City, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.