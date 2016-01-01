Dr. Neda Etessam, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Etessam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neda Etessam, DDS
Dr. Neda Etessam, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Waldorf, MD.
Waldorf Market2992 Waldorf Market Pl, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (703) 634-4529Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connection Dental
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- MetLife
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811022981
Dr. Etessam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Etessam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Etessam using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Etessam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Etessam works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Etessam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Etessam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Etessam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.