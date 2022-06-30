See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Northridge, CA
Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Ballon-Reyes works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Northridge, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dignity Health Medical Group
    18406 Roscoe Blvd Ste A, Northridge, CA 91325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 24 ratings
Patient Ratings (24)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 30, 2022
Dr. Neda has be my provider for decades and she is the "Best of the Best", in her filed! I absolutely love and trust her!
Best OB/GYN Specialt.....Like Ever!!!!!!! — Jun 30, 2022
About Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English, Filipino, Spanish and Tagalog
  • Female
  • 1780767814
Education & Certifications

  • Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo|SUNY Buffalo Affil Hsp/Obg
  • U of the East
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neda Ballon-Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballon-Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ballon-Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ballon-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ballon-Reyes works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Northridge, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ballon-Reyes’s profile.

Dr. Ballon-Reyes has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballon-Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballon-Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballon-Reyes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballon-Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballon-Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

