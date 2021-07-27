See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Neda Ashourian, MD

Dermatology
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Neda Ashourian, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Ashourian works at Northwestern Skin Cancer Inst in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Skin Cancer Institute Ltd.
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 2310, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 266-6647

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Ashourian is very detailed and thorough, she can spot the problem areas and will have an answer for the other questionable spots or irritations. I feel very confidant that there is nothing lurking to surprise me after her checkups.
    A. Kasper — Jul 27, 2021
    About Dr. Neda Ashourian, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922212539
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ashourian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ashourian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ashourian works at Northwestern Skin Cancer Inst in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ashourian’s profile.

    Dr. Ashourian has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashourian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashourian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashourian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashourian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashourian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

