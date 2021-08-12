Dr. Ned Wilson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ned Wilson, MD
Overview
Dr. Ned Wilson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Logan Health - Whitefish, Logan Health Medical Center and The Healthcenter.
Locations
Outpatient Surgery Center111 Sunnyview Ln, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 752-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health - Whitefish
- Logan Health Medical Center
- The Healthcenter
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wilson performed a Discectomy on a bulging disc in May of 2019. The operation was successful. His staff and him personally were very professional and helpful in my situation. I would not hesitate to call Dr. Wilson again if I was having trouble with my back.
About Dr. Ned Wilson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilson has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wilson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
