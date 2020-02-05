Dr. Ned Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ned Snyder, MD
Dr. Ned Snyder, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ. of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Breast and Body Center of Austin1510 W 34th St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78703 Directions (512) 503-5344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Snyder and all of his staff. They have taken time to help me in every way. They have worked me into their schedule when I had moments of panic. They are all wonderful, patient people. Dr. Snyder has a wonderful skill and has made me so happy!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ghent University - Gent|Ghent University-Gent
- Univ. of Texas Medical Branch|University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snyder speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.