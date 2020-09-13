Overview

Dr. Ned Rupp, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.



Dr. Rupp works at National Allergy & ENT in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.