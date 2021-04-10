Dr. Ned Panara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ned Panara, MD
Overview
Dr. Ned Panara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and Winter Haven Hospital.
Dr. Panara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lakeland Open Mri3830 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 519-0902
- 2 1350 E Main St Ste A-1, Bartow, FL 33830 Directions (863) 519-0902
-
3
Benefis Health System East Campus Lab1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405 Directions (406) 455-5228ThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Winter Haven Ambulatory Sgy Center325 Avenue B NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 291-4000
-
5
Winter Haven Hospital Inc200 Avenue F NE, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 519-0902
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
- Winter Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Panara?
I Have Been With Dr. Panara For Many Years. I Have Had Many Procedures Done. I Like Dr. Panara. Just Looking To See Where He Moved To.
About Dr. Ned Panara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1922082130
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panara works at
Dr. Panara has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Panara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.