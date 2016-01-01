Dr. Ned Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ned Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Ned Howard, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 333 Kennedy Dr, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 496-0799
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlotte Hungerford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ned Howard, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- St Vincents MC
- New York Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
